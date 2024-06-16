27,010 Shares in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Acquired by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $848,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 301,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 199,359 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 720,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,953,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after buying an additional 293,910 shares during the last quarter.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

IFS stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.62 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 4.18%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 437,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $8,572,432.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,253,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,286. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

