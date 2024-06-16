276 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $215.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $218.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

