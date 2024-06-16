2,944 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $372.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $373.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

