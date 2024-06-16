31,614 Shares in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Purchased by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFZ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $473,911.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,225,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,760,682. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,294 shares of company stock valued at $992,795.

Shares of BFZ opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

