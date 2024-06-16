3,238,750 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Bought by Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA.

Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,238,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,802,000. Itaú Unibanco accounts for 4.9% of Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. Research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

