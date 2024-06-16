3,692 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,872,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 283,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.