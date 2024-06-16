4,369 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,369 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. Adobe makes up 1.4% of Napa Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 916 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.35.

Adobe Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.63 and a 200-day moving average of $540.63. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

