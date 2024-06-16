49,227 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Napa Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

