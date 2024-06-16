519 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,809 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.