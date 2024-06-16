748 Shares in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRZE. UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fernando Machado sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $100,248.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,048.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,017. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

