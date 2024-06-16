9,776 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 152,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $78,554,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TLH opened at $105.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.66. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $111.87.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
