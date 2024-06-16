Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in May

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.2153 dividend. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

