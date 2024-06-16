ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

ACCO opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

