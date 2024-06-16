Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Update

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,700 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 750,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $11,149,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $2,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 342,731 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACHV opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.34.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
