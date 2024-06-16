ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Up 62.4% in May

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

ADF Group Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of ADFJF stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. ADF Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

