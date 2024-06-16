Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 132,300 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.58% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ADIL opened at $1.31 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

