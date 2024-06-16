Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Center Lake Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 11.3% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Adobe alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Adobe by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 916 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $32,616,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 14.5 %

Adobe stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.