Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.63.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.35.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

