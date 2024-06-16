Adroit Compliance LLC Buys Shares of 196,716 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 196,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,041,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Adroit Compliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adroit Compliance LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,122,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,667,000 after acquiring an additional 501,238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.47. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2992 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

