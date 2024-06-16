Adroit Compliance LLC Buys Shares of 260,434 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 260,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,378,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 11.8% of Adroit Compliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 255,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,082,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.26 and its 200 day moving average is $175.81. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

