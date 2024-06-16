Adroit Compliance LLC Invests $1.58 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Adroit Compliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

