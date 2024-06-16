Adroit Compliance LLC Invests $245,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $32.10 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

