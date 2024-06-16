ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSE opened at $10.79 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

