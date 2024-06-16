ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSE opened at $10.79 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.
Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on ADSE
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADS-TEC Energy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.