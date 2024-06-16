AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW) Short Interest Update

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTHW opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. AdTheorent has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.47.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

