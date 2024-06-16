AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW) Short Interest Update

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AdTheorent Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADTHW opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. AdTheorent has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.47.
About AdTheorent
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AdTheorent
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.