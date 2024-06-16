Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Up 11.6% in May

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,850,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 34,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $159.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

