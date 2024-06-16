Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Raised by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 6.5% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.