AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.97

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and traded as low as $22.77. AdvanSix shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 120,135 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $614.45 million, a P/E ratio of 763.92 and a beta of 1.68.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $336.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2,134.04%.

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $92,367.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,502.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,784,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $92,367.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,502.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,048 shares of company stock worth $467,648. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $200,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

