AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.56.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $89.03 on Friday. AerCap has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

