AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Up 1.2%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.26. 671,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 271,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

The stock has a market cap of $275.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

Institutional Trading of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAL. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 5,173.6% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 352.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

