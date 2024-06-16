Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 317,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Agrify Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.88. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify

Agrify Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agrify stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agrify Co. ( NASDAQ:AGFY Free Report ) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned about 2.82% of Agrify worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

