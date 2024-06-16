Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 317,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Agrify Stock Performance
NASDAQ AGFY opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.88. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify
Agrify Company Profile
Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agrify
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.