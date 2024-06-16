Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Up 12.5% in May

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 11,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 618,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 311,608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 152,688 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

