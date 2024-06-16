Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $225,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $225,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,351 shares of company stock valued at $444,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,431,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 18,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 310,684 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

