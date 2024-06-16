Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alimera Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $3.17 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $166.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ALIM
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).
