Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $3.17 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $166.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ALIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALIM

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.