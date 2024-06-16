Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) PT Raised to C$2.50

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alithya Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.14.

Alithya Group Price Performance

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group stock opened at C$2.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

