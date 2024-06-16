Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) PT Raised to C$3.50

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

ALYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alithya Group

Alithya Group Trading Down 2.2 %

About Alithya Group

Shares of TSE:ALYA opened at C$2.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.64.

(Get Free Report)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.