Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $7,187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at $5,364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
