Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allegiant Travel

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $7,187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at $5,364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.