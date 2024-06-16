Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Up 11.4% in May

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,570,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 36,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days. Currently, 33.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,147 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 590.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 480,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 410,520 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

ALLO opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLO. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

