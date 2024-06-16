Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Gap Down to $45.75

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.75, but opened at $44.49. Altria Group shares last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 1,901,378 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,380 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

