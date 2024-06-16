ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Short Interest Update

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $419.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,280. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

