ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Short Interest Update

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of ALXO stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $419.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.
ALXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
