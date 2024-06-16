ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2024

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $419.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,280. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALXO

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.