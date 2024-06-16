American Trust Decreases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

American Trust cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Zscaler
Zscaler Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZS opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.