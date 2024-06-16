American Trust Decreases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

American Trust cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

