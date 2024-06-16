American Trust Has $273,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $240.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $250.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.55.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

