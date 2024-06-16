American Trust Has $290,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

American Trust raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 4.8 %

PH opened at $503.30 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

