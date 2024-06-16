American Trust Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

American Trust decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 0.6% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,119 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,042 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $259.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

