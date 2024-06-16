American Trust Sells 1,030 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,026 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 283.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 54,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 32.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Comcast by 40.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.44 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Get Our Latest Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.