American Trust Sells 63 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

American Trust lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in STERIS were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $74,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after purchasing an additional 252,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $218.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $254.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on STE. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

