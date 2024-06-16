American Trust Sells 937 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,696,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.27.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

