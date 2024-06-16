American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Up 29.4% in May

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 405,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,917,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,101 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 51.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in American Woodmark by 19.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 167,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

AMWD opened at $80.56 on Friday. American Woodmark has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

