Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $450.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $423.86 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $442.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

