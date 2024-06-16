AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Up 18.8% in May

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $167.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average of $170.82. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,437 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 857,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,278,000 after purchasing an additional 90,271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 573.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 50,878 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.