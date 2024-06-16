Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Down 11.7% in May

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AMGN opened at $298.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.42. Amgen has a one year low of $218.44 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Amgen by 48.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,913,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,254,000 after purchasing an additional 203,072 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Amgen by 29.9% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

